A number of new Phillies aren’t very active on social media -- Jean Segura hasn’t tweeted since 2017, J.T. Realmuto since 2018. But Andrew McCutchen leads the way with 991,000 Twitter followers and another 170,000 on Instagram. Jake Arrieta adds 460,000 on Twitter and 243,000 on Instagram. Rhys Hoskins has nearly the same amount on both platforms -- 75,000 on Twitter and 74,200 on Instagram. His dog Rookie, an English golden retriever, only has 3,716 Instagram followers, which is disappointing, because he seems like a very good boy.