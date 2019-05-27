For as much as international soccer evolves over time, there is still only so much new under the sun. And if something works at one level of the game, the odds are you’ll see it around the rest of the sport.
So you’re forgiven if you feel you watched the same game over and over again in recent weeks across teams with ties to Philadelphia.
The Union failed to beat a defensive bunker against Seattle and Portland. The U.S. under-20 men, with Matt Real on the field in the second half, were stymied in the World Cup opener last Friday against Ukraine. The U.S. women have faced the tactic more times that anyone could count and have beaten it thanks in no small part to Carli Lloyd.
Union winger Fafa Picault has a few ideas about what’s needed to break through and get the team back to winning.
“I think we need to create more width," he said. “Teams drop in like that, they’re having maybe five guys in the box, and having one or two [attacking] guys at a certain point isn’t enough.”
Picault has an interest in that, having converted this year from playing as a winger to being a forward in a central tandem. But there are still plenty of opportunities for players to get wide, whether that’s outside backs going forward or central midfielders spreading out in the attack.
The good news is that the Union created 12 chances and took 18 shots against Portland, and created 16 chances and took 20 shots against Seattle.
Those sums are high enough to prove that the offense is working overall. What’s missing is the clinical edge that delivered 14 goals in the six-game unbeaten streak that the Timbers snapped Saturday.
“If I keep making those runs, and now that we’re looking at it more, it will definitely help," he said. “I’m not so concerned about just me scoring. As long as I can create opportunities up front for myself and for other players, that’s what’s important. I’ve just got to finish them.”