Santos exited in the 60th minute for Fafa Picault. In the 67th minute, Marco Fabián finally returned to action after playing just one of the Union’s last seven games due to a sprained ankle. The move prompted the reverse of one of Jim Curtin’s usual tactical shifts: his team started the night in a 4-2-3-1 and moved to a 4-4-2, instead of the other way around.