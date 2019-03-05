This has been mooted for about four or five years, after I did the World Cup in 2014 for ESPN. They took me out for lunch in London in December of that year and said, “Hey, how about it?” And it just wasn’t right for family reasons at the time. The kids were the wrong age. But this year was the first year when it really was right. And also, in that time, I’ve seen the game and the sport move on here. So it ticked all the boxes. It just seemed the right time to make the move.