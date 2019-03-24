ORLANDO – Zhaire Smith, Shake Milton and Haywood Highsmith arrived here Sunday to join the 76ers in preparation for Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
The rookies will finish out the season with the Sixers now that the G-League Delaware Blue Coats’ season has concluded.
Smith was expected to return to the Sixers in December after being sidelined with an acute Jones fracture in his left foot. However, he remained out due to the negative effects from an allergic reaction to something he ate back in September.
He was assigned to Delaware to practice and play in five games. He made his professional debut for the Blue Coats in a road game against the Maine Red Claws on March 1.
Meanwhile, Milton and Highsmith were on two-way contracts with the Sixers.
Last season, NBA rosters expanded from 15 to 17 players. The final two spots are for two-way players who can go between the NBA and the G-League.
NBA teams are only allowed to bring two-way players up for a maximum of 45 days until their G-League affiliate’s season concludes. The Blue Coats (21-29) ended their season Saturday with a 124-117 victory over Red Claws.
Milton has played in 13 games for the Sixers, averaging 4.2 points in 9.7 minutes. He shot 40 percent on three-pointers.
Highsmith saw NBA action twice, averaging 1.5 points and 4.5 minutes. Smith has yet to play in an NBA game.