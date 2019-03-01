- Tobias Harris is the perfect fit for the Sixers. Blessed with a high basketball IQ and a feel for the game, the power forward doesn’t need plays called for him to make an impact or score. He exploits defenders’ miscues, and that enables him to score easy baskets. Harris also has an ability to create his own shot by breaking defenders down off the dribble. He is a solid three-point shooter, and has the ability to take over games in the clutch. Those abilities are why he was the Sixers’ prized acquisition at the trade deadline.