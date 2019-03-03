- Jonah Bolden’s performance has to have Sixers coach Brett Brown rethinking his center rotation. The rookie proved, once again, that he’s capable of logging quality minutes in certain situations. With Joel Embiid sidelined, Bolden started the last three games. He quickness and versatility proved to be a matchup nightmare for Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins. Bolden had 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting – including making 3 of 4 three-pointers – to go with two blocks. That wasn’t an isolated incident. He’s averaged 13 points while making 10 of 12 shots – 5 of 7 threes – in the past two games. Not bad for a guy that was out of the rotation in the first four games after the trade deadline when Embiid was healthy.