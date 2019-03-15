Putting the Sixers on his back, Butler scored 18 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. He made 4-of-8 three-point attempts in the fourth after not attempting a three in the first three quarters. Embiid added 29 points and game highs of 17 rebounds and four blocks for his 43rd double-double of the season. Simmons had 22 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.