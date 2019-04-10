MIAMI — The 76ers will tell you game results are inconsequential at the moment.
With the Eastern Conference’s third seed for the playoffs clinched, they’re focused on resting players and staying healthy in the final two regular-season games.
So, it didn’t raise an eyebrow when starters Joel Embiid and JJ Redick and reserve Mike Scott didn’t play in Tuesday night’s 122-99 loss to the Miami Heat.
The Sixers (50-31) had a starting lineup of Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, Jonah Bolden, Ben Simmons, and Zhaire Smith, making his first career start.
The Heat (39-42) and their sellout crowd of 20,153 could have cared less about the Sixers sitting out players. They were too busy celebrating Dwyane Wade in the final home game of his 16-year career.
And the Sixers probably won’t get any complaints from the Wells Fargo Center crowd on Wednesday night for resting players.
Simmons and Harris will not play in the regular season-finale against the Chicago Bulls. Sixers coach Brett Brown also doesn’t expect Embiid or Redick to play.
“You can sort of see the method to the madness,” Brown said. “Everybody’s different.”
Some teams like to have a rhythm going into the playoffs. Other squads, like the Sixers, prefer to take some time off.
“I don’t think you can anoint the perfect formula,” the coach said. “I think it’s very individual. But the notion of trying to deliver the team, land the plane, like we talked about, that will happen. That will happen.”
But that doesn’t mean Brown is confident that 10 games with their complete starting unit on the court is enough to prepare the Sixers for the playoffs. He wished they had more games together, especially considering that Tuesday’s game was Harris’ 27th since he was acquired at the trade deadline.
Embiid has missed 13 games since the All-Star break with tendinitis in his left knee. Butler was sidelined three games with lower-back tightness and another to rest. Simmons was sidelined a game with a stomach virus, while Redick missed Tuesday’s game with lower-back tightness.
“Like you wished there was more opportunities,” Brown said. “But for the reasons that we all know, there just wasn’t. So life moves on. As I said, nobody is crying about it."
The Sixers will attempt to bond in the postseason. Their goal of reaching the NBA Finals remains intact.
“But it would be naive for all of us to think those 10 games are going to completely serve us well,” Brown said. “We are going to need a little bit of momentum and some luck. I believe the group can do it.”
Against the Heat, reserve center Greg Monroe paced the Sixers with 18 points. Simmons added 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting, with four rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes. He sat out the fourth quarter.
Harris had 6 points on 3-for-16 shooting, with nine rebounds. Butler added 4 points on 2-for-5 shooting. They sat out the second half.
Bolden left the game in the second quarter with left-knee soreness and didn’t return. He didn’t score a point while missing all three of his shots. Smith had 11 points in 29:38 of action, both career highs.
Reserves Jonathon Simmons (14 points) and Boban Marjanovic (12) were the Sixers’ other double-digit scorers.
But this night was all about Wade, who had a game-high 30 points.
There was several video tributes by family remembers, friends, and even President Obama before and during the game. Former teammate Chris Bosh and signer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were in the crowd, and Legend did a music video tribute to the 13-time All-Star.
Wade exchanged jerseys with Butler, a close friend and former Chicago Bulls teammate, after the game.
“I drive into this venue, and the whole way, to see the memories and the tributes that the Heat organization has given him and the reminder to us all, the true legacy,” Brown said. “I give a lot of credit to what Dwyane has done as a professional basketball player. ... I have tremendous respect.”