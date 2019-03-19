If the mention of Eagles fans pelting a raggedy Santa with snowballs in 1968 has become a flaccid and trite criticism of Philadelphia’s sports culture, the events of Wednesday, Dec. 12, 1984, served as an appropriate cosmic counterbalance. Before the Sixers-Celtics game that night, 10 men in their early-to-mid 20s arrived at the Spectrum, each of them hailing from the city’s suburbs, each of them wearing a Santa Claus costume. By the end of the Sixers’ 110-107 victory, nine of those men would be involved in a brawl with several Celtics fans near the court. Santa no longer had to fear Philadelphia. Instead, Santa was Philadelphia, delivering hard justice to the town’s most hated adversaries. This was The Night Santa Fought Back.