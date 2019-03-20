No doubt, there are other variables. The Celtics will likely be without Gordon Hayward, whose 6-for-7 shooting performance from three-point range played a decisive role in Boston’s 112-109 win on at the Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 12. Their rotation will include Aron Baynes, who is 9-for-21 from three-point range in his career against the Sixers, and 12-for-61 against everybody else (Baynes, who was a big factor in last May’s playoff loss, hasn’t faced them since the season opener). The Sixers will need more than the 0-for-6 showing they got from Tobias Harris from downtown the last time around (he’s been mired in a bit of a funk, shooting .324 from deep over his last eight games after shooting .423 in his first 63 games of the season).