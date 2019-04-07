CHICAGO — The game had the feel of a preseason contest, not the 80th game of the regular season.
It was an important victory for the 76ers in regards to them getting closer to clinching the Eastern Conference’s third seed for the upcoming playoffs. And they didn’t have to worry about the Chicago Bulls being in position to play a spoiler role.
The Sixers, 116-96 winners, defeated a Bulls squad that played without all of its regular starters Saturday night at the United Center.
The victory snapped Philly’s three-game losing streak. It also gave them their 50th win of the season. The Sixers (50-30) reached the plateau for the second straight season and 18th time overall. They finished 52-30 last season.
Now, they only need one victory in their remaining two games or a Boston Celtics’ loss to clinch the third seed. They’ll face the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at American Airlines Arena. Then they’ll entertain the Bulls (22-58) on Wednesday in the regular-season finale.
The fourth-place Celtics (48-32) will play the visiting Orlando Magic on Sunday before concluding the season at the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.
One can only imagine that the Heat, Magic, and Wizards will be healthier than the Bulls.
The Sixers were without Jimmy Butler for the second straight game -- and third time in four games -- with lower-back tightness. Joel Embiid (tendinitis left knee), who played 27 minutes and 46 seconds, was a game-time decision.
Meanwhile, reserve Furkan Korkmaz hasn’t played since Feb. 12 due to a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Compared to Chicago, that’s nothing.
Regulars, Zach LaVine (right thigh contusion, right patellar tendinitis), Lauri Markkanen (medical assessment), Otto Porter Jr., Wendell Carter Jr. (left thumb surgery), Kris Dunn, and Chandler Hutchison (right toe) were all out with injuries.
So the Bulls started Walt Lemon Jr., Shaquille Harrison, Robin Lopez, Wayne Selden Jr. and Rawle Alkins. Alkins is a two-way player and Lemon Jr. signed with the Bulls on March 29 after playing for the team’s G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.
As one could have predicted, this was far from a masterpiece of a game. The Sixers looked sluggish and, at times, disinterested. Meanwhile, the Bulls just weren’t that good.
As a result, Embiid did whatever he wanted after settling down.
The two-time All-Star center finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. He had four points on 2-for-5 shooting in the first quarter. But Embiid followed that with 10 points, making 5 of 6 shots in the second quarter.
JJ Redick had a team-leading 23 points while making 4 of 7 three-pointers. Tobias Harris (16 points), Ben Simmons (14), and reserves Jonah Bolden (11) and Boban Marjanovic (10) were the Sixers’ other double-digit scorers.
Former Sixer JaKarr Sampson, who’s on a 10-day contract, finished with 29 points in a reserve role for the Bulls. Seventeen of his points came in the first half. He, too, played for the Windy City Bulls this season.
Just like in Thursday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Mike Scott (three points, seven rebounds) joined Simmons, Redick, Harris, and Embiid in the starting lineup. Harris, the regular starting power forward, started at Butler’s small-forward spot. Scott got the start at power forward.
Butler injured his back during the Sixers’ victory against the Timberwolves in Minnesota on March 30. He remained in that game and received treatment afterward. He was sidelined in Monday’s road game against the Dallas Mavericks and played in Wednesday in Atlanta. He did miss Thursday’s home game against the Bucks.
Greg Monroe, who signed with the team on Thursday, made his Sixers debut Saturday night. The reserve center checked into the game with 8:41 remaining in the first half. He went on to finish with nine points on 4-for-5 shooting to go with two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 10:04.
Sixers coach Brett Brown said Kurkmaz will not play in the final two regular-season games. The hope is that he’ll be available to contribute in the postseason.