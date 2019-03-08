If you haven’t already experienced The Bobi + Tobi Show, do yourself a favor and look it up. Grab your phone, tablet, or computer and indulge in the NBA’s most beloved friendship between Boban “Bobi” Marjanovic and Tobias “Tobi” Harris.
Actually, I’ll help you out: Here is the Pre-preseason Episode, Episode 1, and Episode 2. Enjoy.
The Bobi + Tobi Show, a web series based on the players’ friendship, started during the preseason, or the pre-preseason as they call it in their first installment. The start of the NBA season, then the trade that brought Harris and Marjanovic to the 76ers from the Clippers, forced a brief hiatus in production, but Harris said that the show would be back soon and that Sixers fans are in for a real treat.
“OK, we’ve got some great things planned, and you’ll see them in the playoffs,” he said excitedly.
The two were actually supposed to film Sunday, but when Marjanovic suffered an injury (bone bruise, right knee sprain) in the Sixers’ Feb. 25 win over the Pelicans, that put a wrench in the immediate plans.
“It was a minor thing that happened, my man went down, we couldn’t film,” Harris said. “We had something planned, but we have to wait till the big fella gets healthy.”
No friendship in the NBA has lasted through more teams than the one between Harris and Marjanovic. The two first met in Detroit in 2016, were traded together to the Clippers, and then shockingly again to the Sixers. In a league where friendships can often be short-lived because of the wheeling-dealing nature of the league, Bobi and Tobi have managed to stay together.
Even outside the web series the two are often posting with and about each other on social media, much to the delight of teammates and fans.
So what can we expect on the next installment of The Bobi + Tobi Show?
Harris dropped a nugget on Twitter that suggested a possible collaboration between the two NBA players and the Phillies’ newest member, Bryce Harper.
When Harris was asked about the tweet and if Sixers fans could expect a cameo, he tried to play it down and, in a joking tone, said that it could be in the works.
“His people are talking to our people,” he said with a laugh. “He’s a busy guy. But it would be nice to have him, he’s got a very good brand.”
What’s the saying? All rumors and jokes have a kernel of truth? We’ll find out soon enough. The NBA playoffs begin April 13, so be on the lookout for the next espisode of Bobi + Tobi.