One would assume that unless things drastically change, Tobias Harris will re-sign with the 76ers this summer.
Brett Brown raves about the player Harris is on the court and the person he is off it.
“I hope he’s a Philadelphia 76er for a long time,” the Sixers coach said of Harris following Monday’s practice.
Harris, who’s in the final year of his contract, was asked if he felt the same way.
“Yeah, I like it here,” the power forward said. “It’s been a good start that we’ve been able to have, a good group of guys, and the team has a lot of potential.”
Harris went on say how Brown has been a great for him, allowing him to come in and play his game. The 26-year-old is averaging 21.7 points through nine games with the Sixers. His best performance was a 32-point performance while making 5 of 7 three-pointers in Thursday’s 108-04 road victory over Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Sixers acquired Harris along with Boban Marjaranovic and Mike Scott in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 7. Free agency begins on July 1.