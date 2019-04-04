Tobias Harris added 21 points for the Sixers. Ben Simmons had 15 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists. Jimmy Butler finished 16 points and 7 rebounds after missing Monday’s game with back tightness. He did have a late scare in Wednesday’s matchup after he hit in the face by Young while both were going for the ball near midcourt with 32.5 seconds left in the game.