CHARLOTTE – Mike Scott takes a back seat to Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic when it comes to being in the limelight.
But the reserve power forward has had a thumbprint on the 76ers’ success since the three were acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 7.
Scott has been the team’s most consistent and most versatile reserve. He has a knack for making clutch shots and is a solid defender with a physical presence. The 6-foot-8, 237-pounder has also held his own as a small-ball center.
“He is a man,” coach Brett Brown said of the 30-year-old. “He is an adult in the room. There’s a toughness. There’s a physicality. There’s a serious pro that we have inherited after the trade. I love coaching him.”
He averaged 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and a career-best 23.9 minutes in 16 games as a Sixer heading into Tuesday night’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Scott was also shooting 40.3 percent on three-pointers. He’s also been assigned to defend everyone from shooting guards to centers.
The University of Virginia product averaged 4.8 points and 14.4 minutes in 52 games played with the Clippers.
“The coach is putting a lot of trust in me,” Scott said of Brown, “and I’m trying not to make him look bad, try to make open shots. I still don’t feel I shot the ball yet as I wanted to. But just try to do whatever it takes to win."
He was reminded that he was shooting 40.3 percent on three-pointers as a Sixer.
“I am,” Scott responded. "Man, I got to shoot 55, 60. That’s how I think, man. I work on my game a lot. When I miss open dumb shots, I get mad.
“So I still don’t feel like I turnt up yet”
The seventh-year veteran had six points, seven rebounds, and one assist, and graded out at a plus-15 in Sunday’s 130-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. He made 2-of-6 three-pointers, marking his third consecutive game with multiple three-pointers made. Scott averaged 1.9 made threes per game with the Sixers as of Monday.
“He’s come into [his] role and has embraced it,” said Harris, noting the increased role from Scott’s time with Los Angeles. “Every night, he’s bringing that toughness and bringing that stretch-four ability. So, especially, an underrated player in this trade, for sure.”