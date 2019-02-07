Colangelo the Younger (his daddy, Jerry, hired him to run the Sixers in 2016) will always be the guy who got duped by Danny Ainge, perhaps the basketball figure most despised by Philadelphians, which only increases the ire. It was Ainge who convinced Colangelo to trade a first-round pick to move up, and after the Celtics picked Jayson Tatum, it was Ainge who convinced everyone that he wanted Tatum all along, which further boils the blood. The entire flavor of the Fultz saga always was and always will be poisoned by the reality that the Celtics not only knew better, but that Tatum led them to a second-round playoff series win over the Sixers as Fultz watched from the bench.