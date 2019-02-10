Landry Shamet didn’t take long to ingratiate himself with Los Angeles Clippers fans.
The recently traded Sixers draft pick scored 17 points, 13 in the fourth, and closed the game for the Clippers, helping a 28-point comeback against the Celtics at TD Garden. The Clippers went on to win, 123-112.
- Sixers-Nuggets observations, best and worst awards: JJ Redick’s presence, Tobias Harris’ comfort level and now being able to overcome All-Stars’ off nights
- New-look Sixers win 117-110 on night team retires Moses Malone’s number
- Sixers great Moses Malone’s statue unveiled, his jersey retired and raised to Wells Fargo Center rafters
Wearing a new No. 20 jersey, Shamet also tallied three assists, two rebounds, and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench, shooting 5 for 9 from the field, including 4 of 7 from three-point range.
Shamet averaged 8.3 points in 54 games with the Sixers in 20.5 minutes per game. He was sent to Los Angeles along with Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, the Sixers’ 2020 first-round pick, the Miami Heat’s 2021 first-round pick, and two future second-round picks in exchange for Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Boban Marjanovic. The Clippers later traded Muscala to the Los Angeles Lakers for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac.
The Celtics, whose next game is on the road Tuesday against the Sixers, were without Kyrie Irving for the entire second half. He left with a right knee injury in the second quarter.
Sixers fans on Twitter appeared to be proud of the sharpshooter. At least the win helped the Sixers reclaim sole possession of the fourth-seed in the Eastern Conference.