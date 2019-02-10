Shamet averaged 8.3 points in 54 games with the Sixers in 20.5 minutes per game. He was sent to Los Angeles along with Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, the Sixers’ 2020 first-round pick, the Miami Heat’s 2021 first-round pick, and two future second-round picks in exchange for Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Boban Marjanovic. The Clippers later traded Muscala to the Los Angeles Lakers for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac.