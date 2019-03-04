Coach Brett Brown likes to say that the Sixers have had three different teams this season. The first came before they acquired Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12 for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and a second-round pick. The third came after they shipped out four players before the Feb. 7 trade deadline and acquired Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott, Jonathon Simmons, and James Ennis.