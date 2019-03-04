For Jonah Bolden, it’s as simple as waiting for the opportunity and making the most of it.
That’s what the 76ers rookie center has been doing for the most part this season. There have been stretches of games in which he hasn’t left the bench, but when called upon, the 6-foot-10, 220-pounder has produced.
The latest example came Saturday night in the Sixers’ 120-117 setback against the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center. Bolden finished with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including 3-for-4 on three-pointers, and two blocks. He has averaged 13 points and made 10 of 12 shots, including 5 of 7 threes, in the past two games.
Bolden has played in the Sixers’ last five games with Joel Embiid sidelined, starting the last three. That five-game stretch comes after four consecutive games in which he received the “Did not play, coaches decision” tag.
He hasn’t complained about his situation. In fact, he has stayed engaged and sharp despite his inconsistent role.
“Coaches helped,” he said, adding that assistant coach Jim O’Brien "is really good. He came up to me a couple of times. He came up to me and said, ‘Stay locked in. You never know.’ ”
“Like I said, the league is very opportunistic.”
Coach Brett Brown likes to say that the Sixers have had three different teams this season. The first came before they acquired Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12 for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and a second-round pick. The third came after they shipped out four players before the Feb. 7 trade deadline and acquired Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott, Jonathon Simmons, and James Ennis.
“With each team, my role has kind of shifted with opportunity,” said Bolden, who is averaging 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 13.2 minutes in 33 appearances. "My opportunities have kind of risen or kind of lessened. So I’m not really taking anything negative.
“I’m just more so waiting for the opportunities and making the most of it.”