HOUSTON — Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center.
The 76ers center has missed the past eight games with tendinitis in his left knee. His playing status is contingent on how he performs and feels during his pregame workout.
Meanwhile, Sixers backup center Boban Marjanovic will miss his sixth consecutive game with a right knee bone bruise and mild sprain.
Embiid will be a welcomed addition if he’s able to play.
The Sixers are coming off Friday night’s 107-91 loss to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. It was their second straight loss and third in four games.
They’re looking to bounce back during Sunday’s much-anticipated contest. The Pacers (42-24) are in third place in the Eastern Conference standings, a game ahead of the fourth-place Sixers with 16 games remaining.
By virtue of holding a 2-1 series advantage, a win Sunday would give the Sixers (41-25) the tiebreaker assuming both teams finish the season with identical records.
Embiid had been dealing with knee soreness at different stages of the season. Embiid sat out the Sixers’ loss to the Trail Blazers in Portland on Dec. 30 because of the soreness.
This time, he was scheduled to be out at least a week. Brown said on Feb. 27 that he expected Embiid to return against the Golden State Warriors on March 2. But the following day, Brown said “we’re still learning more” about the reexamination of the knee.
Embiid went on to miss four more games. He has said he could play if necessary.
“It’s all about long-term preservation, making sure I’m ready,” he said on March 2. “Not just for the playoffs, also for the next 15 years. ... We felt like it was better to preserve it, but it’s getting better."
Sixers reserve centers Amir Johnson and Justin Patton will be recalled after going down to the G-League to participate in the Delaware Blue Coats’ game against Grand Rapids on Saturday.