MILWAUKEE – Joel Embiid will miss Tuesday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center for load management. The 76ers center, however, will be available to compete in Wednesday’s key contest against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center.
Embiid was not scheduled to travel with the Sixers (45-25) following Sunday’s 130-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. It was his fourth game back after missing the previous eight with tendinitis in his left knee. The Sixers have won all four games.
- Joel Embiid, new-look Sixers make statement with 130-125 victory over Milwaukee Bucks
- Have Sixers’ trades made them a legitimate contender? We’ll find out Sunday when they face the Bucks | Keith Pompey
- Sixers looked like an elite offensive team against the Kings, can they make it last? | David Murphy
“I’m fine not playing in back-to-backs," Embiid said,
It was actually Embiid’s decision to sit out Tuesday’s game against the Hornets (31-38) instead of sitting out Wednesday’s game against the Celtics (43-27). Since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Sixers are 3-21 against the Celtics, including a conference semifinals setback last May.
“We got work to do against Boston," Embiid said. "Boston is better than Charlotte, so I felt like Boston was the better idea for us as a team to learn how to play against them and learn how to win against them.”
He said he’s happy to follow what the team has planned.
The big man finished with a team highs of 40 points and 15 rebounds to go with 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 block and a turnover on Sunday. He didn’t look like someone who was dealing with knee soreness.
“I’m fine,” Embiid said. “I’m great. My body is feeling great.”
Mike Scott collided with fans in the second row after saving a loose ball in the first quarter. He landed on a man and a woman seated two rows back. But before he returned to the court, Scott grabbed the lady’s cup and took a sip of what turned out to be Jack Daniels. His actions drew an applause from fans in that section.
Looking back, the Sixers reserve forward said his actions were stupid. However, it didn’t cost his team because there was a stoppage of play at the other end due to a foul being called.
“It was just in the moment," he said. “I probably won’t do it again. But it was good, though. No ice.”
The Sixers’ time on planes Saturday for their trip to Milwaukee took longer than they envisioned. They sat on their original plane for four hours at the Philadelphia International Airport due to mechanical issues. The Sixers had to stay on the broken plane until a new arrived at the airport to take them on their trip.
As a result, the team didn’t arrive to Cream City until 10:15 p.m. CST.