It’s hard to know how much to worry about a result like Saturday’s. That’s one of the underrated effects of Joel Embiid’s ongoing absence. Look at it one way, and this was bound to be an uneven fight. Jusuf Nurkic and Enes Kanter might not be the best big men in the league, but they are versatile enough to cause Boban Marjanovic problems. The end result is that Mike Scott ended up playing almost 30 minutes, many of them at the five, and that’s all you really need to know, because Mike Scott hadn’t played more than 30 minutes in a game in 14 months. So, yeah, Nurkic scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in just 23 1/2 minutes of action, and Kanter chipped in 16 and eight, and the Sixers dropped another game in the Eastern Conference standings with a 130-115 defeat.