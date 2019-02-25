NEW ORLEANS — It’s no secret that Jimmy Butler has been deferring to his 76ers teammates.
A prime example came Saturday in a 130-115 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers were without their best player, Joel Embiid (left knee tendinitis), but Butler, one of the NBA’s best isolation players, took only nine shots, just three in the second half.
If he’s disappointed, the four-time All-Star swingman isn’t saying it publicly.
“I’m doing my job,” Butler said after Monday’s shootaround at Smoothie King Arena, where the Sixers will play the Pelicans at 8 p.m. “I’m doing whatever they ask me to do. I’m playing my role to the best of my abilities, and go out there and play basketball.”
The Sixers acquired Butler and Justin Patton from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 second-round pick on Nov. 12. Butler has averaged 13.4 shots through 38 games with the Sixers. That marks his lowest average since attempting 10.4 in 2013-14 season as a Chicago Bull.
His field-goal attempts rank fourth on the team, behind Embiid (18.5), newcomer Tobias Harris (13.8 in six games) and JJ Redick (13.6).
In his last three games, Butler has had nine, 14 (vs. Miami on Thursday) and six shots (New York Knicks, Feb. 13). He’s averaging 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.87 steals as a Sixer.
Butler is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract this summer to become a free agent. The Sixers hope to sign him to a long-term contract then.
They can offer him a five-year, $190 million max contract in the summer because they hold his Bird rights. Teams that don’t have his rights would be able to offer Butler only a four-year, $141 million max contract in free agency.