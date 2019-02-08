Corey Brewer’s pair of 10-day contracts with the Sixers may have paid off.
According to ESPN, the 32-year-old swingman signed a 10-day contract with the Sacramento Kings.
He averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and one memorable night pestering Houston Rockets guard James Harden during his short stint with the Sixers.
The Kings were busy before Thursday’s trade deadline, trading for Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes in exchange for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph, then getting Alec Burks in a three-team trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets.
Brewer’s second 10-day deal with the Sixers ended earlier this month, and the Sixers preferred keeping a roster spot open to signing Brewer, who was playing with his kids to prepare for his return to the NBA.
If Brewer can stick with the Kings and get signed for the rest of the season, he would have a chance to return to Philadelphia on March 15th.