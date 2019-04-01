DALLAS — With two starters sidelined for Monday night’s game against the Mavericks, it might look like the 76ers are going in all-out rest mode for the coming playoffs sooner than planned.
“Not yet,” coach Brett Brown said after Monday’s shootaround about resting players. “I stand by what I have been saying in that once we have secured the third seed … then I think we can pivot and assess now what.”
The Sixers have six regular-season games left, starting with the matchup at Dallas. With two wins, they would secure the third spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs.
Once that time comes, Brown will decide if his core players need rest. He’ll also assess whether the team needs to focus on a certain area for improvement before the playoffs.
“I think once you also secure the third seed, you have a closer understanding ... of who you are going to play,” Brown said. “You can start thinking that through a little bit deeper, a little bit sooner.
“But no is the short answer. It’s still about trying to get that third seed.”
Monday, All-Star center Joel Embiid will miss his second of at least three straight games because of tendinitis in his left knee. And standout swingman Jimmy Butler is sidelined with back tightness and listed as day-to-day.
The two are usually joined by Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, and Tobias Harris in the starting lineup.
Ben Simmons was asked Monday who would get his vote for rookie of the year.
“Luka. For Sure,” he answered, referring to Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.
Why?
“Why? What do you mean why? The same reason as last year,” said Simmons, the 2018 rookie of the year.
Simmons beat out Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell for the award. This season, Doncic and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young are the front-runners to win rookie of the year.
“He’s playing better,” Simmons said of Doncic. “Like, his team is winning more games. Trae Young is killing it. But Trae Young is the same as Donovan. But overall, I think Luka’s got it down, and his team is playing a little better, and he’s just doing a little bit more.”