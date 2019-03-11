Folks looking for Ben Simmons to voice his displeasure with Kobe Bryant’s comments about the 76ers point guard’s shooting woes are out of luck.
Simmons is unbothered by the future Hall of Famer’s interview with the Herald Sun of Melbourne, Australia.
“He’s got to get a jump shot,” Bryant said. "It sounds stupid and all that, but I’m dead [butt] serious.
“Because if not, he will regret it when his career is over.”
Simmons is shooting 20.4 percent from 10 feet and beyond this season. He was asked about Bryant’s comment this weekend.
“That’s what people say, in general,” Simmons said. “It’s not just the Kobe thing. And I know that. I’m trying to develop my game, trying to get better.”
He finished with 15 points, 4 rebounds and a team-best 6 assists in Sunday’s 106-89 victory over the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center. Simmons is averaging 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and league-fourth-best 7.9 assists. Simmons has recorded 10 triple-doubles and 39 double-doubles this season.
Sixers coach Brett Brown, his players, legendary alumni and team executives will walk the blue carpet Monday before the fourth annual Sixers Youth Foundation Gala at The Fillmore Philadelphia. Three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Wyclef Jean will perform at the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds will support the Sixers Youth Foundation.
Sunday’s game marked the third consecutive day of basketball for Amir Johnson.
The Sixers reserve center had 7 rebounds and 2 assists in 17 minutes, 24 seconds in Sunday’s victory over the Pacers, On Saturday, Johnson had 13 points in 23 minutes in the Delaware Blue Coats’ 120-115 setback to the Grand Rapids Drive in Wilmington, Del. The Blue Coats are the Sixers’ NBA G-League affiliate. Johnson elected to go down there to get extra playing time.
That came one night after starting for the Sixers in a 107-91 road setback to the Houston Rockets. He had 2 points and 4 rebounds in 12:38 in what was his fifth NBA start of the season.