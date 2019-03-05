Philadelphia Police are investigating at least five instances of vandalism believed to be directed toward people or properties associated with OCF Realty, all of which were reported to authorities Monday.
Five properties in Southwark and Southwest Center City were spray-painted with vulgar language and some windows were broken, police spokesman Eric McLaurin said. A photo on Facebook posted by an OCF employee early Tuesday showed that one property in South Philadelphia had the word “Pigs! We Know!” spray-painted on the window.
Investigators received reports of the vandalism between 2 and 9 a.m. Monday.
McLaurin did not specify how the properties were connected to OCF Realty. Detectives were continuing to investigate, he said.
OCF Realty, a real estate brokerage and development company founded by developer Ori Feibush, has been the target of vandalism and arson in the past. In the spring of 2017, a fire that was ultimately deemed arson destroyed part of a project that Feibush was working on in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood. Other properties associated with him previously have been vandalized with spray paint and broken windows.
Feibush, like dozens of other developers working in the city, has focused largely on rowhouse projects — with some bigger projects, too — in many neighborhoods in South Philadelphia and beyond. Some of his critics have deemed him a controversial figure, especially given his work in fast-changing areas. Others, however, have praised Feibush for bringing investment and resources to Philadelphia’s once-blighted neighborhoods.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Feibush declined to comment.