Two years ago, the Philadelphia metro area ranked in the top 10 places in the U.S. where it’s easier for women to buy homes without a co-signor, a study released this week found. According to SmartAsset, a financial technology company, the Philadelphia metro area was the eighth most popular region for women to buy homes in 2017. That year, the Southeastern Pennsylvania region was the largest metro area to reach the top, SmartAsset said, with 5,092 women purchasing homes without co-signors.