Those statistics have begun to worry real estate market observers, who are waiting for senior-housing demand to kick into high gear. Many in the industry have long anticipated a rush of seniors needing housing — only to find that people in their 60s and 70s want to age in their own homes. Baby boomers are generally considered to be more active than previous generations and tend to live close to family. Even more, three in four boomers, a U.K. study found, expect their children to help care for them as they age.