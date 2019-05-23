Anna Powers knows how to design a space. The owner of interior design firm Busybee also knows Philadelphia.
“Working as an interior designer for over 20 years and staging more than 5,000 homes all over the city, we feel we are schooled in every neighborhood,” she said.
When she bought her Queen Village home 16 years ago, it was the character that spoke to her.
“The beams, the tiles, the curved walls and arched windows,” she said. “The two-story living room with a skylight ceiling — you can see the stars at night.”
The 2,200-square-foot, two-bedroom home, known as the Castle in Candle Court, also boasts two outdoor decks and deeded gated parking. But it didn’t start out that way.
“We completely renovated the home six years ago,” Powers said.
In addition to moving the entire kitchen and outfitting it with new cabinets and appliances, they reconfigured doors, decks and bathrooms.
“We blew out current bathrooms and created a huge, spa-like space with French doors leading to a second-floor deck,” she said.
The outdoor space at the home also includes a private courtyard with gardens.
They turned a powder room into a curved reading nook, which Powers said is among her favorite features of the home. She describes the new vibe of the home as a combination of Mediterranean, Mexican and Moroccan influences.
The curves and arches still speak to her, she said, including the arched window overlooking stained glass and South Second Street. Now that they have listed the home for sale, the neighborhood views seem especially precious. Powers said the neighborhood offers more than just incredible schools — the home is in the Meredith catchment — and proximity to markets and restaurants.
“Quaint cobblestone streets and diversity in population, plus easy access to 95 and 76,” she said.
Powers said she moved to Bali about two years ago and is ready for a new chapter in life.
“We want someone else to enjoy owning our precious ‘castle’ that we have nourished and loved for so many years,” she said.
The home is listed with the Conway Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach for $799,900.