Irene Jones recalls a number of changes over time. A water heater replaced the stove for heating and women in the family stopped washing their hair in rainwater. By the 1950s, hand milking into buckets was replaced by line systems allowing the milk to go to from the cows to stainless steel holding tanks. And by the mid-20th century, freezing fruit and vegetables became popular. The farm got its first freezer through luck in a charity raffle.