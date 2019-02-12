A supporter of President Donald Trump wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat attacked a BBC cameraman during a campaign rally in El Paso, Texas ,Monday night.
Ron Skeans, a cameraman for the BBC, was filming Trump’s speech when the supporter gave him a “very hard shove” from behind, causing him to lose control of his camera and nearly fall off the media platform. According to the BBC, the attack came after Trump heavily criticized the media during his speech.
The unidentified Trump supporter was ultimately removed by security while shouting expletives about the media. As the man was led away by security, some in the crowd were heard cheering, “Let him go.”
“I didn’t know what was going on,” Skeans told the BBC.
BBC Washington correspondent Gary O’Donoghue shared the video of the “shameful moment” from Skeans’ camera on Twitter early Tuesday morning, noting that his colleague was not harmed and that the protester attempted to destroy the camera.
“This is a constant feature of these rallies — a goading of the crowds against the media,” O’Donoghue said during an appearance on BBC Radio, adding that he had been “spat at” during previous Trump rallies.
BBC producer Eleanor Montague, who was also present during the incident, said the Trump supporter attacked other news crews during the president’s speech, but that Skeans “got the brunt of it.”
“The president could see the incident and checked with us that all was OK,” a spokeswoman for the BBC said in a statement. “It is clearly unacceptable for any of our staff to be attacked for doing their job.”
The White House Correspondents’ Association condemned the attack in a statement Tuesday afternoon, calling on Trump to “make absolutely clear to his supporters that violence against reporters is unacceptable.”
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
Despite repeated warnings from journalists and media experts, Trump has continued to label media outlets “fake news” and call reporters who cover his administration “the enemy of the people.” After pipe bombs were mailed to CNN’s headquarters and prominent critics in October, the president partly blamed the media, citing its “endless hostility” towards him and his administration.