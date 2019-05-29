Special counsel Robert Mueller will make a public statement Wednesday on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Department of Justice said.
Mueller is slated to speak at 11 a.m., the department said.
Mueller’s long-awaited report, released last month, found that President Donald Trump’s campaign didn’t take criminal steps to help the Russians interfere with the election, but the campaign “expected” it would benefit from Russia’s efforts. The report was not able to conclude that “no criminal conduct occurred” regarding claims that Trump attempted to obstruct justice.
Watch Mueller’s remarks — his first public statement on the report — at 11 a.m. here:
This story will be updated.