Trump’s supporters in Congress and around the country are likely to double down on their embrace of the president in light of Mueller’s conclusion that he did not find evidence that Trump campaign staffers conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election. The news that the president did not collude with a foreign power already allowed many Republicans an exhalation of relief on Sunday, fueling hope that some Trump skeptics might be won over and postpone what many conservatives say is an inevitable redefinition of what it means to be a Republican.