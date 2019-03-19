The rainout Tuesday deprived Drew Anderson of one last Grapefruit League start. He finished with an 0.71 ERA in four starts covering 12 2/3 innings and is expected to open the season in triple-A Lehigh Valley’s rotation. ... The Phillies will be in Clearwater on Wednesday for a 1:05 p.m. game against Detroit with Nick Pivetta the scheduled starter. Neshek, Robertson and Neris are also expected to pitch, and Bryce Harper will start and play in right field.