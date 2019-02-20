All the Phillies’ offseason decisions have indicated they’re ready to compete in the playoffs now.
So what do general manager Matt Klentak’s comments about Manny Machado’s valuation mean? Is there a chance the Phillies won’t make a big enough offer to attract Bryce Harper?
Our Phillies coverage team — Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber — thinks the ball is in owner John Middleton’s court, and they discuss that and more in the first episode of Extra Innings, a new podcast from the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Plus, Breen, Brookover and Lauber offer up their gut predictions on if Harper will end up agreeing to a deal with the Phillies, and explore what Machado’s decision means for Maikel Franco.
