MILWAUKEE - Vince Velasquez’ performance on Friday night provided the Phillies enough confidence to move the powerful-throwing righthander to bullpen and return Nick Pivetta to the starting rotation.
“It’s something that people have been talking about for a really long time,” manager Gabe Kapler said before Sunday’s game of Velasquez working as a reliever. “And now it’s time to see what it looks like.”
Velasquez was exceptional on Friday night as he pitched two scoreless innings of relief and retired five-straight batters after allowing the first two to reach. He struck out four and pounded the Brewers with fastballs. For one night, he seemed to have the makings of a dominant reliever.
“That was as good as it’s been. As good as Vince has been – period,” Kapler said. “With the fastball usage and the swing and the miss and the discomfort of the swings of the opposition. The second thing we wanted to get a handle on was how he was going to bounce back. He was good. I can do this. That gave us more confidence.”
Pivetta returns to the starting rotation six weeks after he was demoted to triple A. He had a 3.41 ERA in six starts in Lehigh Valley and was scheduled to pitch on Sunday night before learning that he was headed to the majors. He struck out 50 batters and walked 20 in 37 triple-A innings.
“We feel like there’s been some steps taken. He’s had some success and there have been some bumps in the road,” Kapler said. “(Pitching coach) Chris Young and I plan on having a good conversation with him and arming him with some information that will help him on Tuesday.”