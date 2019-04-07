The homer came in time for Zach Eflin, who pitched seven strong innings, to earn the win. Eflin did not allow a run after Max Kepler greeted him in the first inning with a leadoff homer. The right-hander struck out five, walked none, and allowed six hits. He had 95 pitches after the sixth inning, but Gabe Kapler allowed him to pitch the seventh. Eflin needed just 10 pitches to retire the three batters he faced.