But if this is the move that attracts Harper — or Manny Machado — to take the Phillies’ riches, then the cost will be worth it. The Phillies, according to a source, remain optimistic that they will sign Harper or Machado before the start of the season. This trade does not take them out of the running, nor was it made because they had lost out on Harper or Machado. This move, the Phillies believe, makes them more attractive.