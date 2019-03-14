A few hours later, Kapler stood on the dugout’s top step as Garcia stepped in against Pirates righthander Clay Holmes, a 25-year-old with big-league experience. Garcia fouled off a couple of pitches before striking out. The blowout loss was just a few outs from being finished, and Garcia was wearing a high-number on his back without a name plate. Again, he was just another red jersey. But, for this day, he was a red jersey in the big leagues.