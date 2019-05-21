The Phillies will face Cole Hamels Wednesday night for the first time since they traded him in 2015. Cole Irvin will start for the Phillies. … The Phillies Phantastic Auction raised $205,000 for Phillies Charities, and the top item was a Wiffle ball party with Bryce Harper, which netted $15,520. … Monday night’s 5-4 win was the first time the Phillies won this season when trailing after eight innings. They were 0-14 before Monday.