After a promising 2018 with low-A Lakewood, lefthander Kyle Young pitched just four games this season at high-A Clearwater before undergoing Tommy John surgery within the past two weeks, according to Threshers manager Marty Malloy.
The 2017 second-round pick is done for the year.
The 6-foot-10 Young turns 22 in December. In his second outing on April 13 against Fort Myers, he allowed just one earned run in six innings while striking out 10. The Threshers lost, 3-0.
For the season, Young was 1-3 with a 4.29 ERA, 25 strikeouts and one walk in 21 innings.
Young was 3-3 with a 3.10 ERA in nine starts for Lakewood last season. He missed time due to left elbow inflammation and appeared in three rehab assignments for the Gulf Coast League Phillies West and one for Williamsport (class-A short season).
Righthander Spencer Howard, who is The Inquirer’s No. 1-ranked Phillies prospect, has pitched four games this year and remains out with what Malloy termed as “shoulder fatigue.”
“We will know more when we get back from this road trip," said Malloy, whose team was ending an 11-game road trip Thursday evening in Charlotte.
Howard, who turns 23 in July, last pitched on April 23. He is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in four starts. Over 20 innings, he has struck out 30 and walked four.
Last year at Lakewood, he was 9-8 with a 3.78 ERA in 23 starts. Howard led all Phillies minor league pitchers with 147 strikeouts in 112 innings.
