Hoskins also was willing to raise his hand and take blame for the Phillies’ first loss of the season. With two outs and the Phillies holding a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth, Seranthony Dominguez fielded a ground ball in front of the mound and threw to first base for what should have been the final out of the inning. Dominguez did not field the ball cleanly and appeared to throw a bit of a changeup to Hoskins, but the first baseman insisted he was the only one to blame.