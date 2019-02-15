“I’ve been in a position of hiring people since November of 1986 — general managers, managers, scouting directors, farm directors — and in my entire history, there’s never been a hire that was as fully vetted as this one was,” MacPhail said. “And all the stuff that was regurgitated again this winter, there was nothing in there that made me think that the vetting was anything but very thorough, very impartial and very fair. We were satisfied then when we hired [Kapler]. We’re satisfied today.”