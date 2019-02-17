Eickhoff will throw a few more bullpen sessions and if the pain does not return, he will graduate to facing hitters. Grapefruit League games begin Friday and Eickhoff, if healthy, has time to see action this spring and show the Phillies that their faith in him was not in vain. Even if Eickhoff does not crack the rotation, he will provide valuable depth at triple A. The Phillies will need more than five starters this season.