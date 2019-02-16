“I don’t like to fight,” Segura said. “There were a lot of people coming and saying I was the one fighting, but they don’t know what was happening. They don’t know what was going on. I don’t want people to recognize that I’m a trouble guy in the clubhouse. I never intended to fight nobody in baseball. If a fight comes to you, as a grown man, you’re not going let it by. But it’s over. I’m here now with new guys.”