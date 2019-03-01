CLEARWATER, Fla. — Jake Arrieta was riding a jet ski Thursday afternoon, enjoying a rare spring-training day off, when a text message buzzed his phone.
It was Scott Boras, the agent for both Arrieta and Bryce Harper.
“He said, ‘Harper’s coming. Let’s win it this year,' ” Arrieta said. “I immediately stopped on the jet ski, made a bunch of phone calls, sent out a bunch of texts, went back to the house, and put my Speedo on.”
Harper’s 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies was celebrated in a variety of ways. But Arrieta’s might be unique. He posted a video to Instragram of himself sweeping his kitchen floor while wearing a Speedo and designer sandals and blasting techno music.
“It’s all just fun really. We’re having fun with it,” Arrieta said. “Dylan Cozens made the purchase for me, and he was actually filming in his Speedo at the time. We have a lot of fun, but don’t get it twisted: We take what we do very seriously. As a 32-year-old — I’ll be 33 in five days — I still feel like one of these young guys and want to have as much fun as we can obviously, with our goals in mind and just really looking forward to working towards the same goal this season. It’s going to be exciting.”
Harper will join the Phillies nearly three weeks into spring training. He should have plenty of time to prepare for the season as he embarks on a path with which Arrieta is familiar. The Phillies signed Arrieta last March during spring training. Harper, Arrieta said, will be fine.
“He’s a young, ambitious, physical guy who works extremely hard. You’ll see tomorrow when he comes in here. He’s in shape obviously,” Arrieta said.
“He’ll just need to get in baseball pants, put spikes on, go through the spring routine, get to know the guys. That’s probably No. 1 for him is getting to meet everyone, and he’s going to perform. There will be a little catch-up. Honestly, he’s not getting a deal like that if he’s not capable of performing.
"I had to deal with the adjustment, and he’s going to do just fine. And we’re going to do everything in this clubhouse in our power to make that transition as easy as possible for him.”