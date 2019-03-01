“It’s all just fun really. We’re having fun with it,” Arrieta said. “Dylan Cozens made the purchase for me, and he was actually filming in his Speedo at the time. We have a lot of fun, but don’t get it twisted: We take what we do very seriously. As a 32-year-old — I’ll be 33 in five days — I still feel like one of these young guys and want to have as much fun as we can obviously, with our goals in mind and just really looking forward to working towards the same goal this season. It’s going to be exciting.”