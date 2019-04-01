Bryce Harper wasn’t kidding when he said he chose to play in Philadelphia because he wanted a family atmosphere.
On Monday, the Phillies star and his wife, Kayla, announced they’re expecting a baby in August.
The couple shared the news by posting photos on Instagram of themselves posing in front of the Ben Franklin Bridge with a toddler jean jacket with “Baby Harper” and “3” on the back.
They also included a photo of the world’s cutest Phillies letterman’s jacket — complete with a Phillie Phanatic patch on the sleeve — and an ultrasound of their son.
In his post, Harper promises: “Philly raised little man will be!” That checks out, since his child will be almost a teenager by the time Harper’s contract with the Phillies is up.
Worried that it’s a very elaborate April Fools joke? The Phillies’ Instagram account promises there’s no way.