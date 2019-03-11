CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Bryce Harper recorded his first at-bat of spring training on Monday afternoon, but he will have to wait for his first hit.
Harper, who walked twice in Saturday’s Grapefruit League debut, struck out in the first inning against Tampa Bay lefthander Blake Snell, the reigning American League Cy Young winner.
Harper is expected to play again Wednesday night in Tampa against the Yankees. The Phillies are off Tuesday.
In the fourth inning Harper, wearing a black “Philly Loaded” shirt under his uniform, stood on the dugout steps as Andrew McCutchen lifted a home run over the centerfield wall. Then, he was in the on-deck circle when Jean Segura followed McCutchen with a back-to-back homer. The pressure was on Harper to follow suit. But he could not get his pitch to hit and settled for his third walk this spring in four plate appearances.
The Phillies also received their first look at Harper in the field as he played four innings in right. He saw little activity; just two balls were hit his way. He fielded a sacrifice fly in the first inning and recovered a double that hit the wall in the second inning. Vince Velasquez allowed five runs on five hits in two innings.