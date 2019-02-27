Who knows? Not us, and to tell the truth, not the Phillies, Dodgers or Giants, either. Two of the three teams are being used to shake further concessions out of the other one, but that’s as certain as the guessing game can be. Two teams will become merely the rest of the bridal party, and if you didn’t think we were going back to that metaphor, you haven’t been paying attention to the cyclical nature of this whole saga.